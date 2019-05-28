Agenda Wednesday


May 28, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Wednesday

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, regular board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Youngstown City Council, community, planning and economic development committee meeting, 5 p.m., 6th floor caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

