2 killed in house fire in Niles

Staff report

NILES

Two relatives died in an early morning fire Monday along Scott Avenue.

Two others who survived are being treated for injuries, according to city firefighter Ben Reed.

As of late Monday, there has been no update on their conditions.

Responders were called to the family’s two-story single-family home at 307 Scott Ave. about 4:30 a.m., he said.

The Trumbull County coroner’s office declined to release the identities of the two killed in the fire. However, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported the two who died in the fire were father Brad Crist and his son, 15-year-old Jacob Crist.

Mother Diane and 17-year-old son Jesse were hospitalized.

Though the relative who first called 911 reported an explosion, Reed said investigators found “no obvious evidence.”

The investigation is ongoing, he added.

That investigation was immediately turned over to the state fire marshal. Though officials have not determined a cause, Reed said the fire appears to have originated in the kitchen.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, alternating rescue efforts for the two survivors and fire suppression, he said.

Reed said investigators suspect smoke detectors in the home weren’t working, but that has yet to be confirmed.

“The crew on duty made a great stop and by getting there so fast, we hope that the two that survived … they’ve got a good chance, at least we think,” he said.

Two dogs were also killed in the fire. Another survived and was treated.