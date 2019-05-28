15 students receive Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarships

EDWARD J. DEBARTOLO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS

Recipients

Fifteen high-school seniors from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties each received $10,000 scholarships during an awards program today at the Overture Restaurant near the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown. The students and their schools are:

Delaney Baber, Struthers High

Olivia Batton, Ursuline

Rachel Burkell, Austintown Fitch

Chloe Clear, Jackson-Milton

Zachary Coman, Liberty

Laura Denman, Maplewood

Megan Drake, United

Anna Finocchi, South Range

Gannon Fridley, John F. Kennedy

Shae Keeley, Southington

Abbey Lipinsky, Boardman

Harmony Offenburg, Columbiana

Kylie Tullis, Leetonia

Jaycee Ward, Niles McKinley

John Zimmerman IV, Austintown Fitch