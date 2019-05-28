15 students receive Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarships
EDWARD J. DEBARTOLO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Recipients
Fifteen high-school seniors from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties each received $10,000 scholarships during an awards program today at the Overture Restaurant near the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown. The students and their schools are:
Delaney Baber, Struthers High
Olivia Batton, Ursuline
Rachel Burkell, Austintown Fitch
Chloe Clear, Jackson-Milton
Zachary Coman, Liberty
Laura Denman, Maplewood
Megan Drake, United
Anna Finocchi, South Range
Gannon Fridley, John F. Kennedy
Shae Keeley, Southington
Abbey Lipinsky, Boardman
Harmony Offenburg, Columbiana
Kylie Tullis, Leetonia
Jaycee Ward, Niles McKinley
John Zimmerman IV, Austintown Fitch
