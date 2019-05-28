2 injured in rollover accident in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Two people were injured when their vehicle rolled over along Mathews Road, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A Boardman dispatcher said responders were called to the 1700 block of Mathews Road just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The two people in the vehicle were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A portion of the road was closed Monday evening.

The accident is still under investigation.

YSU to debut sports information program

YOUNGSTOWN

Budding sports journalists can soon join what Youngstown State University expects to be a “world-class sports communication program.”

Come fall, students can enroll in the YSU’s new Sports Information and Media track in its Bachelor of Arts in Journalism program, which teaches public and media relations, news, publicity and sports writing, according to Adam Earnheardt, YSU communication department chairman.

“This new track also gives our students the options to venturing down new paths in e-sports media relations, and into other new arenas for virtual competition,” he said.

Interested students should contact Earnheardt at acearnheardt@ysu.edu or 330-941-3631.

Respiratory program at YSU wins award

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Respiratory Care Program has been awarded the national 2019 Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award for the second year in a row.

The Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care accredits degree-granting programs in respiratory care across the nation, according to a release from the university.

“From a program effectiveness perspective, [the commission] views this credential as a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations,” said commission President Allen Gustin Jr.

YSU to offer seminar on taxes June 14

YOUNGSTOWN

Practicing accountants, enrolled agents and tax preparers can stay current on tax regulations and laws at the Youngstown State University Tax Institute, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 at the university’s Williamson Hall.

The seminar’s conference sessions include: negotiating with the IRS, updates to SEC 199A rules, Ohio and Pennsylvania tax issues, new SEC 1991 tax legislation and current cases and rulings.

The seminar’s $225 fee also includes an outline book and lunch. Registration cannot be refunded after June 10. For more information, call 330-941-3064.

The Institute counts as eight hours of continuing professional education through the Accountancy Boards of Ohio and Pennsylvania.