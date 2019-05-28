Y'town police make progress in solving homicides
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
During a spate of violence last year that saw the city record 13 homicides in the last two and a half months of the year, police stressed patience — saying that they had good evidence and suspects and they expected some arrests.
That patience has borne fruit since the first of the year as detectives have managed to make arrests in five homicides from 2018, a year that saw 26 homicides in the city.
The arrests also bump the department’s solve rate for the year up to 50 percent, as police have now solved 13 of 26 homicides in 2018.
Chief Robin Lees said there are other open cases from last year, for which the department is awaiting lab results.
Read the full story Tuesday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
