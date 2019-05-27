Wagon Wheel has shut down

BOARDMAN

After being ordered to vacate, The Wagon Wheel Motel has shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

A temporary restraining order issued Friday gave owners notice to vacate the premises.

The Boardman Fire Department inspected the property Friday morning after Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Durkin gave the owners 24 hours to make necessary repairs.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer requested a restraining order after the owners did not correct issues identified in a March 28 inspection.

Meetings set on gambling addiction

Might you or someone you love have a gambling addiction? Gamblers Anonymous may be able to help. Gamblers Anonymous meetings will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive. Another GA meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Christ Presbyterian Church, 3425 Hopkins Road, Youngstown (Cornersburg).

There is no charge for the meetings, although collections are taken up at each meeting to provide for coffee, sugar and creamer, treats and free literature. The average contribution given by members at most meetings is $2. Meetings last about 1.5 hours and are both closed meetings, or, you must have suffered from a gambling addiction to attend.

Falls library sets reading program and free lunches

NEWTON FALLS

The following are events for the Newton Falls Public Library, 204 S. Canal St.

For more information call 330-872-1282.

Summer reading starts June 1 for children ages two to 13 — sign up for a reading log and get a prize for every six hours you read. Teens, get a scratch-off ticket and a chance to win instantly with every book you check out (up to 10 per week.) Adults, fill out an entry slip for our grand prize drawing for every book you check out.

Summer lunch service starts June 4 from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Anyone from age 1 to 18 can stop in and eat lunch for free.

No registration is required.

Block watch meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

There will be a Know Your Neighbor Block Watch meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Crandall Park Pavilion, 400 Redondo Road.

The topics will include summer projects, meet and greet activities, Curb Appeal Contest and Junior Achievement classes on Business and Finance for limited number of neighborhood youth ages 12-18. For information contact Joyce Davidson 330-550-5008.