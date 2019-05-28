Trump ends Japan visit; rifts with US remain
ASSOCIATED PRESS
TOKYO
President Donald Trump appears to have offered little to reassure Japanese leaders on some of their key worries as he wraps up a four-day state visit.
Trump is concluding his Japanese trip with rifts still evident between the two countries on trade and North Korea.
Japan had rolled out the red carpet for Trump, including a showy visit with Japan’s new emperor. But the visit has also seen Trump play down the significance of North Korean missile tests that have rattled Japan, and renew his threats of tariffs on Japanese auto imports.
The president and Melania Trump are due to take part in a Memorial Day ceremony aboard a U.S. battleship before leaving the region.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 19, 2019 9:32 a.m.
North Korea nuclear impasse looms over US-Japan talks
- November 6, 2017 midnight
In Japan, Trump pushes new trade deal
- August 17, 2017 11:05 a.m.
US, Japan discuss North Korean threat
- November 7, 2017 midnight
Trump lands in S. Korea for 2-day visit
- February 2, 2017 midnight
New Pentagon chief seeks to reassure Asian allies
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.