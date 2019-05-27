Judge: County’s property tax error cost taxpayers millions


May 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A judge says about 3,000 Ohio property owners are owed millions because of a decade-old error calculating property taxes.

Cuyahoga County Judge John O’Donnell said members of a class-action lawsuit alleging property tax overcharging in 2009, 2010 and 2011 are owed $3.9 million in restitution.

The judge said in a ruling that the award includes more than $870,000 in interest. O’Donnell said attorneys representing the taxpayers should receive half the amount or about $2.4 million of the total.

The Plain Dealer reports the county has appealed.

