COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Ashlee M. Rhodes, 23, of Southington, and Austin B. Harvey, 24, of same.

David M. Slaubaugh, 25, of Middlefield, and Martha M. Mast, 24, of same.

Lauren M. Roscoe, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Andrew J. Mihalyo, 34, of same.

Crystal L. Lytle, 33, of Warren, and Richard P. Jenyk, 34, of same.

Carmyne J. DeBarr, 30, of Girard, and Dennis J. Fedor, 34, of same.

Clarence W. Owens, 42, of Southington, and Donna L. Lilly, 41, of same.

Jaron P. Mechling, 23, of Warren, and Breigh N. VonBergen, 29, of same.

Haley L. Ball, 24, of Kinsman, and Matthew J. Heiderich, 25, of same.

Matthew J. Hershberger, 32, of West Farmington, and Brandie J. Lilly, 31, of same.

Ginger M. Gearhart, 43, of Warren, and John J. Tolley, 46, of same.

Johnathan A. Kren, 28, of Warren, and Brytany R. Goterba, 28, of same.

Joedi M. Woodrum, 43, of Warren, and Michael D. Addicott, 42, of same.

Calley R. Stredney, 21, of Warren, and Job R. Kundel, 22, of same.

James P. Dunn, 48, of Warren, and Corinna T. Zito, 45, of same.

Simon Bednarski, 25, of Garrettsville, and Siera M. Legerski, 19, of Warren.

Joseph P. Soltis, 52, of Vienna, and Michele A. Koches, 54, of same.

Dorian L. Johnson, 50, of Warren, and William A. Truss, 56, of Girard.

Noel M. Stanger, 35, of Greenville, Pa., and Jason M. Moliterno, 35, of Hubbard.

Bryon M. Shell, 23, of Newton Falls, and Alexis M. Kosunick, 24, of same.

Jack K. Ridge, 24, of Warren, and Jenna M. Parry, 23, of same.

Jeremy W. Coler, 29, of Arlington, Va., and Marissa L. Snyder, 22, of same.

Courtney L. Ewing, 27, of Warren, and Robert D. Cameron, 26, of same.

Joseph Gierchak, 62, of Hubbard, and Beth A. Wittenauer, 58, of same.

Dennis M. Currey, 52, of Warren, and Charlene R. Richmond, 43, of same.

Shelly M. Campbell, 22, of Niles, and Jacob F. Enoch, 22, of same.

Tracy L. Sanford, 48, of Masury, and Edward L. Zahniser, 53, of same.

Michelle E. Fickes, 56, of Newton Falls, and Daniel J. Blom, 50, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Raphael Strother et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eugene Montini et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Maurice Moore Sr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nick Hornbeck et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Leland F. Moats et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Alyssa Mrus et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard L. Montgomery et al, foreclosure (2).

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. James J. Duponty et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard T. Boccia, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Sheila L. Hill et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Barbara Busonik Root et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas L. Clover Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. William J. Brzezinski et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Joshua S. Hoffman et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Raymond Verdecchia et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. heir to the estate of McKenzie M. Blaney et al, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Holly Untch, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tina L. Davis, other civil.

Mecca Township Board of Trustees et al v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America et al, other civil.

Estate of Barry Moffit v. Joseph P. Wortman, other civil.

Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home v. Justin R. Kaszowski et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kathy Huff, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amanda Grimm, other civil.

Elizabeth McFadden et al v. Agustin Armendarez et al, other civil.

Kaitlin M. Kelly et al v. Karl F. Stennett Jr. et al, other civil.

Tracy Mozingo et al v. Thomas C. Mariani et al, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Sherri M. Urbach, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Amber Santisi, other civil.

Irma Wesley v. Marilyn Terry et al, other civil.

John J. Paulik v. Bonnie L. Pizzulo, other torts.

Alexa Popovich v. Chase Stuber et al, other torts.

Ashley Warren v. Mercy Health Warren Maternal Fetal Medicine et al, other torts.

Barbara J. Jackson et al v. Yvonne Shaker et al, other torts.

Anthony S. Ruberto v. James Cuchina et al, other torts.

Donald A. Hanshaw Jr. v. Jacqueline L. Williamson, other torts.

Terri J. Barbe et al v. Adam M. Noel et al, other torts.

Bennie M. Dukes et al v. A to Z Drain Service LLC et al, other torts.

James E. Overton v. General Motors Corp. et al, workers compensation.

Orenthal C. Magazine v. General Motors LLC et al, workers compensation.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Joseph M. Bianco, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. RJ Marino Concrete Contractor LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Mary I. Cummins, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kitsa Efstathiadis, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. HR Resources Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Wendy M. Jackson, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kelly S. Meneer et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Mostafa Rafii MD Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. David P. Smelko II, money.

Discover Bank v. Mary Carr, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lisa Hoerig, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. William V. Casper, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Veronica J. Markley, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James Baker, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael Raymond et al, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Jack D. Humenik Jr., money.

ECSC LLC v. Kenneth R. Galloway, money.

DIVORCES ASKED

Cheyenne Chalker v. Deion Griffin.

Louis Ruggiero v. Stacie Ruggiero.

Frank C. Wilson v. Sarah A. Wilson.

Debra Bonzer v. Douglas Bonzer.

Tina L. Davis v. Timothy L. Davis.

Mira J. Rulong v. Will E. Rulong.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Vida Amponsah and Alexander Amponsah.

Alexandria Dunbar and Clayton LeJeune.

Kristie L. Vincent and Damien J. Vincent.

Nicole K. Brewer and Thomas R. Brewer Sr.

Crystal Fields and Judge A. Fields.

Caitlin Gilger and Larry McWreath.

Scott R. Ridel and Noelle T. Ridel.

Julie Knebel and Joshua Knebel.

Sarah Chitwood and Daniel Chitwood.

Jacqueline M. Maggio and Jeffrey A. Chinchic.

MAHONING COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Warenettier Timpson v. Youngstown Board of Education et al, complaint.

Discover Bank v. Joseph A. Warminski, money.

American Express National Bank v. Danielle Tahos, money.

Heather C. Buehner et al v. Holly Ritchie et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Parminder Singh Saroya et al, foreclosure.

Flow Capital Corp. v. Michael T. Rossi et al, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Evangeline Tiliakos, money.

Robert McIntyre v. Rhoda F. Swartz et al, jury demand.

Ashley Enterprises LLC v. Eliza A. Fisher et al, complaint.

Christopher J. Hoffman v. Datacom et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Thomas E. Battison et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alday Co., foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mariano Caban et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Randy L. Aylsworth et al, foreclosure.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Kevin Shelton, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kraig Kesner et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. OHC Energy LLC et al, foreclosure.

Shannon Lipscomb v. Kennedi E. Gordon et al, complaint.

Georgios Arvanitidis v. Tonya Weaver et al, jury demand.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shawn Patterson et al, foreclosure.

Henderson, Covington, Messenger, Newman & Thomas Co. LPA v. John R. Ramun et al, complaint.

B&T Express Inc. et al v. William E. Posey, jury demand.

Humility House v. Kris Black, jury demand.

Barbara S. Tarcy v. Nicole L. Brumert et al, other torts.

Jennifer Stano v. Ryan Preston et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. CES Group LLC et al, foreclosure.

Jerry Showers v. BPI Recycling LLC et al, jury demand.

Bank of America NA v. unknown heirs of David J. Zupko et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Mary E. Hritzo, foreclosure.

Thomas Clover v. Roth Bros. Inc. et al, jury demand.

T.C. Redi-Mix of Youngstown Inc. v. Camuso Builders Inc. et al, jury demand.

American Advisors Group v. unknown heirs of Sarita R. Tate et al, foreclosure.

Robert Stanko Jr. v. Clayton Molocea et al, jury demand.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Christopher C. Philips et al, foreclosure.

Balaji Asapu v. Jim Shorkey Youngstown 1 LLC et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lois Burch et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Clarence Lee Luckey et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Calvin Nicholson, foreclosure.

Rebecca Maguire et al v. TransAmerica Life Insurance Co. et al, jury demand.

Joseph N. Hartsfield v. Master Auto Repair and Tire LLC et al, complaint.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jamie Defrank, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dolores A. Lane, money.

Chemical Bank v. John H. Wimer Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. unknown heirs of Joanne Minchin et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Melissa S. Kuboff, money.

Bryan M. Matyi et al v. Dale Williams et al, jury demand.

Lindsey J. Kordic et al v. Michelle Hall et al, jury demand.

Michael Durkin v. City of Youngstown et al, jury demand.

Darren A. Boatwright et al v. City of Youngstown, jury demand.