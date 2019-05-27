Bull kills Ohio man at gas well
Associated Press
ALBION, Pa.
Officials say an Ohio man attacked by a bull while he was checking or tending a northwestern Pennsylvania gas well earlier this month has died.
The Erie County coroner’s office said Sunday that 69-year-old Clovis Stephens died Saturday afternoon at UPMC Hamot.
Deputy Coroner John Maloney said Stephens, a resident of Dorset in Ohio’s Ashtabula County, died of multiple blunt force trauma.
Authorities earlier said the property owner reported seeing his bull near a pickup truck alongside the well, and he found the bull standing over a man. He said he got the bull away and the man was able to get up and into his truck. The owner then shot the bull after it attacked him. Stephens was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot.
———
Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com
More like this from vindy.com
- October 16, 2013 8:45 a.m.
Man shot during suspected home invasion dies
- September 4, 2009 12:50 p.m.
Coroner ruling: Boy drowns in Pa. pond accident
- September 3, 2009 10:55 a.m.
Police investigate toddler’s drowning in northwestern, Pa.
- March 1, 2010 8:45 a.m.
Coroner: Pa. man killed by pet bull
- March 2, 2010 midnight
Coroner: Pa. man was killed by pet bull
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.