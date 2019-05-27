Agenda Tuesday


May 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Tuesday

Boardman Township Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township Board of Trustees, monthly department head meeting, 8:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Columbiana County Educational Service Center, regular board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.

Girard City Council, caucus at 6:30 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Liberty Local Schools, regular board meeting, 5 p.m., high school auditorium, 1 Leopard Way, Liberty.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

