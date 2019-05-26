Warren man hospitalized after shooting in city

WARREN

A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Warren, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to initial reports, the 911 caller said he heard eight gun shots near the 900 block of Front Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Officials had not released the name or condition of the victim as of late Saturday nioght.

Storms leave hundreds without power in Valley

There were an estimated 472 customers without power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties at 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to Ohio Edison. The outages were caused by high winds from storms passing through the area.

There were 100 without power in Mahoning County and 372 without power in Trumbull.

In Mahoning County restoration times ranged from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

In Trumbull county there were no restoration times available late Saturday night.

City to give exam for police positions

YOUNGSTOWN

The city is offering a civil-service test for police officers.

The written test is at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St. Those who pass the written exam will also have to pass a physical fitness test, to be given at a later date, to be eligible for appointment.

Applications for the job will be accepted at the city’s civil-service commission office on the 7th floor of city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Applications will be accepted weekdays from June 24 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only the first 200 applications will be accepted so the period to apply will end early if 200 are received.

The starting annual salary is $31,062.

Councilman resigns position in Girard; candidates sought

GIRARD

Trumbull County Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka has accepted the resignation of William Ryser from the position of Girard city Councilman at-large.

If you are a registered Democrat who lives in Girard and have an interest in serving this role through the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2019, submit a letter of interest to the Trumbull County Democratic Party secretary, 7810 Castlerock Drive NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.