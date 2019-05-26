VINDICATOR CHAMP

Ready to compete

Santino Slipkovich, above, The Vindicator’s 86th Annual Regional Spelling Bee champion, will compete this week in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in suburban Washington D.C.

His winning word in the local competition was “valedictorian”

The Boardman Center Intermediate School student competed or 20 rounds with 45 spellers in the regional bee at Youngstown State University in March.

Santino will begin his competitions in Washington at 11 a.m. Monday with a Preliminaries Test.

Preliminary rounds of competition begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and continue through Wednesday afternoon.

Finalists will be announced Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.

Finals begin at 10 a.m. Thursday to determine the winner of the Bee.