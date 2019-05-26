Ursuline grads earn record $20M in scholarships

By AMANDA TONOLI

YOUNGSTOWN

One hundred sixteen graduates gathered for the 111th Ursuline High School commencement Sunday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Those graduates earned more than $20 million – a record amount – in scholarship awards.

Principal Matthew Sammartino instilled in them four inspirations to take as they venture into adulthood.

“You have the capacity the talents the moxie to make a difference,” he started. “You have the ability to fix our broken world. You can fight against racism and bigotry and sexism. You have been impressive, and we thank you.”

Orthopedic surgeon and commencement speaker James Kerrigan bestowed some advice to the grads, as well.

“Lead a virtuous life,” he said. “Know you are blessed. Work hard. Take calculated risks. Don’t be afraid to succeed. Be generous.”

Students were excited to take their next steps into life as the ceremony wound down.

Gabrielle Augustin said it was a privilege and an honor to get to graduate with all of her classmates.

“I’m excited to see what everyone’s doing,” she said.

Gabrielle will attend Carnegie Mellon University to study information systems and design or music.

Other students agreed with Gabrielle about enjoying having their classmates around.

“It was amazing,” said Amya Ford. “It’s been a long four years, but I’m glad to have my classmates and family push for it.”

Amya will attend Youngstown State University to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

“It’s kind of a surreal experience and you don’t realize how much it means to you and your family until you’re doing it,” said Hannah Stoneburner. “It’s great to have classmates and know you’re all going on to the next chapter of life with them.”

Hannah is going to Loyola University Chicago as an undecided human health major.

And Benjamin Rovnyak echoed Hannah’s feelings.

“I feel pretty much same yet somehow different,” he said.

Benjamin will attend YSU, as well, and study pre-pharmacy.

Family and friends were proud and congratulatory after the ceremony ended.

“I think they did an amazing job and I loved the speech and it was amazing seeing all of them have scholarships,” Nekia Brown said. “Ursuline is producing so many kids who have scholarships.”

Brown attended the ceremony for Brionna Bradley, her son’s girlfriend.

Cheryl Davis said she was proud of her granddaughter, graduate DayShanette Harris.

“She came all the way through,” she said. “She was tough. She did everything and then some.”