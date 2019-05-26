For some at Mooney, today's commencement is end of era
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Jena Johnson said the commencement today for Cardinal Mooney High School's Class of 2019 was nice, and she’s very proud of her little sister, graduate Joclynn Thompson.
Phillip Keffler echoed Johnson’s pride for his son, Jack Keffler.
“It just feels great,” Phillip Keffler said.
Jennifer Keffler, Jack’s mother, noted that both her and Phillip Keffler graduated from Mooney and with Jack graduating, it was the end of an era.
Students were even more excited than their parents.
“Today was my best day ever in my life,” said graduate Tanijha Kinard. “I had the most fun and interesting time at Cardinal Mooney the past four years.”
A total of 102 Mooney seniors took part in graduation ceremonies this afternoon at Stambaugh Auditorium. Their peers from Ursuline High School would follow suit with a graduation ceremony there later in the afternoon.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 26, 2019 9:07 p.m.
Cookies bear good fortunes for Mooney class
- May 28, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Former teacher inspires Mooney’s Class of ‘18
- May 27, 2018 10:11 p.m.
Former teacher shares life lessons with Mooney's 2018 graduates today
- May 30, 2015 9:55 p.m.
Mooney graduates 137 today
- May 31, 2009 12:04 a.m.
Class of '09: Ursuline, Mooney grads turn tassles ||VIDEOS
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.