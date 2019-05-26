The smallest class has big accolades

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

POLAND

One of Poland Seminary High School’s smallest graduating classes in recent years “left a heck of a legacy,” said Kevin Snyder, Poland Seminary High School principal.

One hundred sixty-five students walked the gym Saturday evening for one last time during Poland’s commencement ceremony.

Although David Janofa, Poland schools superintendent, said he’s proud of the many accolades and accomplishments of the graduates, a few stood out to him.

“Eighty-six percent of our students [will be] attending a college of university,” he said. “Three percent of the class of 2019 will attend a trade or technical school or join the military.”

The class also earned 2,024 college credits while attending high school.

But the most lauded accomplishment was the class’s ability to rake in scholarships.

“One of the smallest classes in Poland history received the second highest scholarship amount in history of $4.263 million,” Janofa said.

The graduates were happy about their accomplishments.

Graduate Audra Lambert said she was glad to be done and that her time in Poland schools was a great experience.

“I’m excited and ready for the next chapter,” she said.

Audra will be attending Ohio Dominican University in Columbus in the fall pursuing a degree in biology and later to be a physician’s assistant.

Graduate Nick Havlin is headed a bit farther – to Los Angeles.

“I’m so happy to move on and start my life,” he said.

Melody Perchak, mother of graduate Lauren Perchak, said she was very proud of Lauren.

“She’s worked very, very hard,” she said.

Gwen McConnell, mother of Marlie McConnell, echoed Melody Perchak’s sentiment about Marlie.

“Her father and I are super proud of her,” Gwen McConnell said. “She worked hard all year long in school and out of school.”

In addition to her school work, Marlie played basketball and golf.

In her speech, valedictorian Galatiani Lopuchovsky told stories of students’ childhoods leading up to where they are now.

No matter what, she said, “Poland will always be a part of you.”

Commencement speaker Sean Ferrier, co-owner of The Simple Greek, left students with six pieces of advice: love people, work hard every day, have a purpose, don’t be afraid of change, do life together and don’t stop learning.

“Nothing comes easy,” he said. “Have a purpose and more importantly find your purpose and know that it can change throughout your life.”

Snyder added to the advice to say that being a part of a team is very important and “leaders are made, but not born.”