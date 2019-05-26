Museum exhibition offers glimpse into world of ‘Star Trek’

DEARBORN, Mich.

An exhibition at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in suburban Detroit is offering a glimpse into the world of “Star Trek.”

Titled “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” the exhibition runs through Sept. 2 at the museum in Dearborn. It offers a look at more than 100 artifacts and props from the original TV series and its spinoffs. It also explores its enduring impact on culture, from arts and technology to fashion and literature.

The traveling exhibition from Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture includes a tricorder, communicator and phaser from the original series. It also features artifacts from the “Star Trek” films and original set pieces, including a navigation console and costumes.

The exhibition is a collaboration involving CBS Consumer Products, which manages licensing and merchandizing for the network.

Philly museum to loan out artworks under new program

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will be loaning works to eight Pennsylvania museums under a new program designed to broaden public access to art.

The museum announced the program in the state Capitol, saying the eight participating museums have selected works they’ll be loaned during the project’s first phase.

The participants are the Allentown Art Museum, the Demuth Foundation in Lancaster, the Erie Art Museum, the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State, the Reading Public Museum, the Trout Gallery in Carlisle and the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is undertaking the art-collection sharing partnership with Art Bridges and the Terra Foundation of American Art.

It’s funded with a $700,000 grant.

NC museum to host exhibit of art by musician Avett

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Museum of Art will host the first solo museum exhibition of the art of Scott Avett, a member of the musical group The Avett Brothers.

The exhibit titled I N V I S I B L E will feature large-scale portraits, prints and paintings.

Avett says that he’s always thinking visually, even when he’s writing music. He says the artworks are “snapshots” of his life “as it moves and changes” from the point of view of his conscience.

The show opens Oct. 12 and will go through Feb. 2, 2020.

The 42-year-old Avett founded The Avett Brothers with his brother, Seth. He’s a graduate of East Carolina University and lives in Concord.

The Avett Brothers were nominated for one Grammy Award in 2012 and two in 2016.

Ind. museum toasts days as canning powerhouse

FRANKLIN, Ind.

A central Indiana county that was once a powerhouse in the canning industry is taking a look back at those days in a new exhibit.

Johnson County was Indiana’s top producer of canned goods during the early 20th century. The county just south of Indianapolis boasted an array of canning plants that produced more than 53 million cans of food in 1942 alone.

The new exhibit examining that industry is called “Pick, Peel, Preserve: Canning in Johnson County” and runs through mid-October at the Johnson County Museum of History.

Associated Press