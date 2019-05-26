COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Tammy Burt v. estate of Robert Hume, money.

Kristy Eckman v. Chappell and Zimmerman Inc., personal injury.

Dustin Henderson v. Sonia Lynch, personal injury.

Amanda Douglas et al v. Nicholas Holbrook et al, personal injury.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Jacob Strader et al, money.

Emclaire Financial Group v. Nicholas Poole, money.

Gretchen Heckathorn et al v. Jack Maine et al, personal injury.

Discover Bank v. Andrew Bickel, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Sean Banks, of 350 Ridgefield Ave., Boardman, and Emily Banks, of 1805 Sixth Ave., Beaver Falls, Pa.

Tara Barr, of 9605 Lowmiller Road, Minerva, and Justin Barr, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Karen Jackson and David Tucci.

Jason Shinn and Jennifer Shinn.

Richelle Shetler and Brian Shetler.

Sally Westfall and Cecil Westfall.

Nikieta Campbell and Robert Campbell.

Melody Harrington and Justin Harrington.

Margaret King and Michael King.

Lance Angle and Sue Angle.

Pamela Schaak and Michael Schaak.

DIVORCES ASKED

John Mulhern, of 15511 Summit Drive, East Liverpool, v. Donna Mulhern, of same.

Patricia Young, of 25586 Buffalo Road, East Rochester, Pa., v. Brian Young, of 10021 Malibu Road NE, Minerva.

Anita Hicks, of 1229 Columbiana-Lisbon Road, Columbiana, v. David Hicks, of 2513 Volple Drive, Chalmette, La.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Dawnita Crespo v. Robert Crespo.

Linda McLaughlin v. Daniel McLaughlin.

Sherry O’Hara v. Jon O’Hara.

DOCKET

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jessica Daniels, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Marlene Duran, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

DOCKET

Huntington National Bank v. Paul S. Shehabi, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dorothy Brown et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Bryan L. Morrison et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John J. Maher et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Alice Phillips et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William D. Warfield et al, default.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Donald O. Arbogast Jr., default.

Discover Bank v. George Walchak Jr., default.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. New Waterford Enterprises Inc. et al, default.

Discover Bank v. Janice Riffle, default.

Bank of America NA v. Nicholas J. Hornbeck, default.

Meadowbrook Mall Co. v. R & D Business Ventures Inc., default.

Credit Union One v. Craig McDivitt, default.

Jennifer Lisko et al v. Joseph Booth et al, dismissed.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. Nathan J. Teicher et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Joseph W. Robinson et al, dismissed.

Tracy D. Bradley v. Ellwood Engineered Castings Co. et al, dismissed.

Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Molli Thomas, dismissed.

Leroy Gibson v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

David E. Moore v. Select Employment Services et al, dismissed.

Sharon Woodward v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Frederick G. Darich et al, dismissed.

myCUmortgage LLC v. James D. Shumaker et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Joseph A. Kovacich et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lindsey T. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mishael S. Lauray et al, dismissed.

Yvette M. Kennedy et al v. Tylor G. Six et al, dismissed.

State v. Aaron M. Brothers, sentenced.

State v. Thomas J. Urey Jr., sentenced.

State v. Cyrano T. Clay, sentenced.

State v. William T. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Shon Thompson, sentenced.

State v. Danyel K. Williamson, sentenced.

State v. Alec S. Facemire, sentenced.

State v. Alaina Infante, sentenced.

State v. Armonte North, sentenced.

State v. Patrick M. Nicholl, sentenced.

David Galinsky v. McConnell Excavating Ltd. et al, settled.

Janice M. Arndt v. Copperweld Corp. et al, settled.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey L. Brandon et al, dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Daniel J. Walk et al, dismissed.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

James C. Blodgett and Kristy L. Blodgett.

Ronald S. Orkis and Holly L. Ray.

William T. Holton and Brittany N. Holton.

Michael Elston and Jamie Elston.

Sarah Carbone Leach and Kellie Leach.

Amos J. Gramelt and Amanda R. Gramelt.

Joshua M. Zackeroff and Marina Zackeroff.

Christopher J. Shafer Jr. and Jade L. Lichty.

Heather Heath and Christopher Byrne.

Mykelle M. Tilletski and Jason D. Tilletski.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Jill N. Beck v. Shawn D. Beck.

Brenda Fiedler v. William J. Fiedler Jr.

Aubrey M. Redmon v. Kurt L. Redmon.

Jonelle A. Bellin v. Matthew Bellin.

Robin Hager v. Mark Hager.

Stephanie E. Perez v. Bonifacio F. Hernandez.

Melody Anguish v. John Anguish.

Jeremiah Hagan v. Samantha Nolan.

Susan Jarvis v. William Jarvis.

Reticia D. Chatmon v. Willie C. Chatmon Jr.

David E. Battaglia v. Jessica L. Battaglia.

DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED

Vida Amponsah and Alexander Amponsah.