Cookies bear good fortunes for Mooney class

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Fortune cookies fueled the speech of Cardinal Mooney High School’s commencement speaker Sunday afternoon.

Teresa Yarger, commencement speaker and assistant principal of Mooney, told students about her endeavor through fortune-cookie fortunes to find the best advice for them as they journey on into their lives.

She cracked open a final fortune cookie on stage and read: “Happiness begins with facing life with a smile and a wink.”

Some of her own advice to students included teaching by example, setting goals high and immersing yourself in obtaining them.

After the ceremony, Yarger had a fortune cookie ready for each student.

Jena Johnson said the commencement was nice and she’s very proud of her little sister, graduate Joclynn Thompson.

Phillip Keffler echoed Johnson’s pride for his son, Jack Keffler.

“It just feels great,” Phillip Keffler said.

Jennifer Keffler, Jack’s mother, noted that both she and Phillip Keffler graduated from Mooney and with Jack graduating, it was the end of an era.

Students were even more excited than their parents.

“Today was my best day ever in my life,” said graduate Tanijha Kinard. “I had the most fun and interesting time at Cardinal Mooney the past four years.”

Tanijha is going to Cleveland State University in the fall to study psychology.

Graduate Ja’Ziyah Cross agreed with Tanijha.

“I came here as a sophomore and the past three years have been the best school years ever,” she said. “I made a lot of new friends, and the teachers are just great.”

Ja’Ziyah is also going to Cleveland State to study psychology.

Graduate Amelia Mascarella said the ceremony itself was nice and emotional.

She will attend Youngstown State University and later hopes to work with disabled children.

Graduate Jolene Bassil also noted the emotional impact of graduation.

“The alma mater was beautiful,” she said. “It was just a moment I’ll never forget.”

Jolene is going to YSU as an undecided pre-med major.

Graduate Caitlyn Santiago said she was simply excited to graduate.

“It’s just a very exciting thing to do,” she said.

Caitlyn is going onto YSU to study teaching or theater.

Graduate Terrell Brown said commencement was an experience he’ll never forget.

“I feel like I’m taking another step in my life,” he said. “Periodically we go through once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and we feel ourselves entering a new level. This is one of those moments.”

Terrell will be starting a business – a food truck and catering service – called Micheal’s Barbeque based in Youngstown.