138 students receive diplomas at Girard High today

Staff report

GIRARD

A bend in the road of the lifelong friendship between Lauren E. Rich and Grace T. Swertfager was aptly demonstrated on their graduation caps, both of which also displayed popular cartoon characters.

“Honestly, she’s not a friend. She’s more like a sister; she’s my third sister,” Swertfager said about Rich, both of whom wore caps that read “So long, partner.”

The caption may have a ring of finality to it, but don’t make the mistake of taking it literally. Both students’ college and career paths will diverge - with Rich planning to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, to major in speech pathology and Swertfager choosing Youngstown State University to pursue a dual major of early-childhood and special education – but their relationship promises to remain strong, Swertfager said.

For now, though, Swertfager and Rich are basking in sheer enjoyment for having joined 136 other graduates who received diplomas during Girard High School’s Class of 2019 commencement this afternoon at the school, 1244 Shannon Road.

Read the full story with photographs Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.