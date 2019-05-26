Valencia beats Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, denying Lionel Messi the chance to lead his team to a fifth consecutive domestic cup title.
Strikers Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno scored after defensive errors by Barcelona in a first half dominated by Valencia.
Other than the defending of Gerard Pique, Barcelona was lifeless for long spells. Coach Ernesto Valverde made two substitutions at halftime and there was a lift in energy.
Messi tried to rally the side almost singlehandedly in the second half, and the club's all-time greatest scorer hit the woodwork before scoring in the 73rd minute when he put in a rebound of a save by Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Doménech.
But Messi's best effort to force added time was an off-target header with five minutes remaining.
Barcelona entered the final part of the season with hopes of a rare sweep of all three major titles in play. It succeeded in defending its Spanish league crown, but two weeks ago it collapsed in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals in a stunning 4-0 loss at Liverpool.
Now it has also lost its chance to add to its record 30 Copa del Rey titles. Barcelona had won the competition every year since losing the 2014 final to Real Madrid.
It was Valencia's eighth Copa del Rey title and its first since 2008.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More like this from vindy.com
- June 27, 2016 midnight
Chile wins Copa America on penalty kicks
- June 28, 2016 12:01 a.m.
Messi shocks Argentina, quits international soccer
- June 21, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Messi looms large in COPA semis
- April 17, 2014 12:07 a.m.
SPORTS DIGEST || Tickets go on sale for YSU spring game
- July 15, 2010 midnight
MLS club signs Henry
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.