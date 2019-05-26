Trump downplays North Korean missile tests
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump is downplaying recent North Korean missile tests, tweeting from Tokyo that they're not a concern for him — even though they are for Japan.
Trump says, "North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me." That message appears to contradict Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, who told reporters Saturday the short-range missile tests are a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Trump says "he has confidence" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will keep his promise to me." He's also embracing Kim's attack on a Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump tweeted early Sunday before joining Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a game of golf and attending a sumo wrestling match.
