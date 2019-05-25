Surplus food/clothing


May 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown. Bag of food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Participants should bring a photo ID.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

