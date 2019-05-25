Submit information on VBS activities

Lists of vacation Bible schools open to the public will be published on the Religion page.

Please include the following information: the complete name of the church; address with city or township; time, date and location of sessions; program theme; ages or grades; and whether it’s free or there is a fee.

The Religion deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday for publication that Saturday. Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com; by fax to 330-747-6712 and marked for religion; or by mail to The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780.

For verification, include a name and phone number of a contact person, which will not be published.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Elk St., will celebrate its 86th anniversary Saturday and Sunday. The celebration will begin with a Fellowship Dinner at 2 p.m. Saturday in the meeting room of the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road, with Rev. James Holmes and St. Peter’s Baptist Church as guests. The celebration will continue at the church Sunday, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m., and a Sing Out service at 3:30 p.m.

Animal blessing

BOARDMAN

St. James’ Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., will host its annual Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Sunday. All animals are welcome. In past years, miniature ponies, goats, birds, bunnies, iguanas and, of course, dogs and cats have attended. For the safety of all, dogs must be on leashes, cats in carriers, etc. Owners of animals who do not travel well are welcome to bring a photo of their pet to be blessed in spirit. Each animal will receive an individual blessing. For information, email office@stjamesboardman.com or call 330-758-2727.

Baby blessing service

WARREN

Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW, will host a city-wide baby blessing service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Todd Johnson will offer prayers and blessings over babies and children up to age 11.

The service is free and open to all families, regardless of church affiliation. Each family will receive a certificate of blessing and an opportunity to take a family photo. Register online at www.fb.com/secondbaptistwarren or by calling 330-393-0802.

Grief service

CANFIELD

The Master’s Touch, 5357 S. Raccoon Road, will host a free grief service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Speaker Keith Baker will share his grief testimony. For information, call 330-503-1111.

Memorial Day Mass

LOWELLVILLE

St. John the Baptist Cemetery on Villa Marie Road will host a Memorial Day Mass at 9 a.m. Monday in the cemetery hall. Refreshments will be served.

Speaker at JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Mohammad Darawshe, director of planning, equality and shared society at Givat Haviva Educational Center in Israel, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, about Arab political parties in Israel.

The event is free. To register, go to jccyoungstown.org or contact the center’s bursar’s office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.

Church celebration

NORTH JACKSON

First Federated Church, 10786 Mahoning Ave., will have “90 Years of Looking Ahead,” a special service celebrating the renovation of the sanctuary, at 10 a.m. June 2. More than 20 musical guests will perform including James McClellan, Lake Baum of Brass Metropolis, drummer Matt Giudice of Be Still, keyboardist/composer Judy Haines-Hricik and guitarist Tammy Persing. A catered luncheon will follow the service. The service is free and open to the public, but due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call 330-538-3936 for information or reservations.

Conference retreat

VILLA MARIA, Pa.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host the conference retreat “Teilhard’s Mysticism: Spiraling Into the Cosmic Christ” from 7 p.m. June 9 to noon June 14, presented by Kathleen Duffy, SSJ, PhD.

The retreat will explore the teachings of Jesuit paleontologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. The cost for the retreat is $300 for commuters or $450 for lodgers. For information and registration, visit www.vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Parish festival

COLUMBIANA

St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes will host its fourth annual parish festival from 5 to 10 p.m. June 20 to 22 and from 3 to 10 p.m. June 23 at St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St. June 20 will be veterans’ night. The festival will feature homemade food, rides, children’s games, raffles, crafts, beer and wine.

On June 23, there will be a drawing for a $5,000 grand prize. In addition, several bands will play, including Sounds Around Town from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 20; Guys Without Ties from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 21; Manhattan from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 21; and Kevin Lawson from 3 to 5 p.m. and Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 22. There also will be bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit www.ololstj.org.

Summer day camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host two summer day camps for children. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps.

GROW Camp, for children entering grades kindergarten through fifth, is available for Thursday or Friday session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 or 14 through Aug. 8 or 9. This is a once-a-week gardening and outdoor activity camp which includes planting and tending a garden, swimming and nature activities.

REACH Camp, for youth entering sixth- through ninth-grade, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays from June 12 through Aug. 7. There will be service opportunities, playing games, swimming and various forms of art available.

For information or to receive a brochure, call 724-964-8886.

Day camp

CORNERSBURG

Stepping Stones to a Better Tomorrow will host its fifth annual day camp for kids and teens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 and 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, and from noon to 4 p.m. June 22, place to be announced. This is a grief support group sponsored by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Zion Lutheran Church in Cornersburg. Registration is required by June 19 and can be done by calling Sister Pat Fesler, grief support specialist at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, at 330-792-2353 or Zion Lutheran Church at 330-792-4046.

Family-friendly event

HUBBARD

Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will host “Rumble in the Jungle,” a free family-friendly event, from 4 to 6 p.m. June 1. The event aims to get children through grade 6 excited about Vacation Bible School.

Outdoor service

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church will host the Drive-In Outdoor Service, a casual interdenominational worship service, at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 1 at Wildwood Acres Campground, 6091 Marvin Road.

The service reaches out to tourists, campers and all people interested in worshiping in nature. Special music will be provided by Sound Witness on June 30, the Golden Street Singers on Aug. 11, and Dan Shall on Aug. 25.

