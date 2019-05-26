Great Lakes colder than normal over long holiday weekend
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — It's certainly more chills than thrills in the Great Lakes as the summer season unofficially kicks off with the Memorial Day weekend.
National Weather Service officials say water temperatures this week range from the 30s (about 0 Celsius) in Lake Superior to the 50s (10s Celsius) in southern Lake Michigan, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.
Weather service meteorologist Ernie Ostuno tells the Detroit Free Press that readings are a little colder than normal for this time of year. He says people who attempt a fully immersive swim in the lakes right now could be in for a cold shock.
The nonprofit National Center for Cold Water Safety adds it's dangerous for full immersion into water at such temperatures.
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com
