Feds indict Warren man

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors are looking to seize more than $48,000 and two handguns from a Warren man indicted this week on drug charges.

An indictment in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio was unsealed Friday against Devontae Wesson, 25, of Ferndale Avenue Southwest, on charges of distribution of cocaine, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Court records show Wesson has been arrested and is scheduled for an arraignment June 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert.

An indictment says Wesson had the drugs in his home Nov. 29, 2018, when a search warrant was served.

The indictment also says that Wesson had a .22-caliber pistol, a 9 mm pistol and 27 rounds of ammunition. He was previously convicted of a drug-trafficking crime in 2016 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, which bars him from having a firearm.

The guns were found in the basement, according to the indictment. The cash was found in the basement and bedroom of the home, in a rental vehicle and on Wesson himself, the indictment said.

Not included in the forfeiture specifications was $1,700 which was used as “buy money,” or money for people involved in the investigation to buy drugs from Wesson, according to the indictment.