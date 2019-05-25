Execution date set for Ohio killer


May 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled an execution nearly five years in the future for a man convicted of a 1996 killing.

Death-row inmate John Stojetz, who is white, was convicted of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Damico Watkins, who was black, at Madison Correctional Institution on April 25, 1996, in what authorities called a race-related slaying.

Madison County Prosecutor Stephen Pronai argued Stojetz has exhausted all his legal options and is also not part of a bigger lawsuit challenging Ohio’s lethal injection method.

Defense attorney Michael Benza has said that setting a date now serves no purpose for the criminal justice system, the families involved or Stojetz.

The Supreme Court on Friday set an execution date of March 14, 2024.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$609000