DeWine appoints American With Disabilities Act coordinator


May 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed the state’s first Americans With Disabilities Act coordinator to establish the state as a model employer of people with disabilities.

The announcement was a follow-up to an executive order the Republican governor signed on his first day in office in January, calling on state agencies to improve the hiring, recruitment, and retention of individuals with disabilities.

The new ADA coordinator is James Clinkscale, currently the manager of diversity and inclusion and ADA coordinator for Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

Among Clinkscale’s duties are advising state agencies, boards and commissions on disability policies and compliance with state and federal disability rights law.

