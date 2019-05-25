CEOs received 7 percent increase in pay in 2018


May 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Did you get a 7 percent raise last year? Congratulations – yours was in line with what CEOs at the biggest companies got. But for chief executives, that 7 percent was roughly $800,000.

Pay for CEOs at S&P 500 companies rose to a median of $12 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation, according to data analyzed by Equilar for The Associated Press. The eight-figure packages continue to rise as companies tie more of their CEOs’ pay to their stock prices, which are still near record levels, and as profits hit an all-time high last year due to lower tax bills and a still-growing economy.

Pay for typical workers at these companies isn’t rising nearly as quickly. The median increase was 3 percent last year, less than half the growth for the top bosses.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000