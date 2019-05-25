Boardman doctor must pay $1.1M in back taxes

Staff report

PITTSBURGH

A Boardman doctor faces five years’ probation for failing to remit employee taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. He must also pay $1,128,660 in restitution to the IRS.

Dr. William L. Houser Jr., a Wexford, Pa., resident who operates a practice along Boardman-Canfield Road, cost the IRS $899,269 by failing to withhold and remit to the IRS employees’ income, Social Security and Medicare tax obligations and his matching contributions between September 2009 and December 2014, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

House also failed to file his own personal tax returns and pay income taxes from 2010 to 2014, according to the release.

He pleaded guilty in November to failing to pay the IRS trust fund taxes, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti sentenced Houser to five years’ probation, the first 24 weekends and one week per year of which must be served in a “community confinement center” such as a halfway house or a restitution center.

Dr. Houser’s office was closed Friday for the Memorial Day holiday and no one could be reached to comment.

Dr. Houser is also an allergy and immunology doctor affiliated with Salem Regional Medical Center, according to the center’s website.