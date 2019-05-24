YSU a Tree Campus USA

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University, whose 145-acre campus boasts nearly 2,000 trees, has been designated a Tree Campus USA for a 10th consecutive year.

Tree Campus USA is a national program created in 2008 to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals. Out of nearly 4,000 universities and colleges nationwide, only about 250 achieve Tree Campus USA status.

Pete and Penny’s camp

YOUNGSTOWN

Games, crafts, snacks, exercise activities and much more are in store at Pete and Penny’s Summer Camp starting the week of June 17 and running through July, presented by Youngstown State University Campus Recreation.

The camp is for children age 6 through 12 (who have completed kindergarten).

The weekly camp sessions begin June 17, with the final session the week of July 29. Camp sessions are Mondays through Fridays with structured activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $155 a week ($145 for members of the center), with a $15 discount for siblings attending the same week of camp. Also available is before care, starting at 7:30 a.m., and after care, extending the day to 5:30 p.m., at a cost of $10 per week for before or after care, or $15 per week for both.

For information, visit http://cms.ysu.edu/administrative-offices/campus-recreation-and-wellness/pete-pennys-summer-camp.

Public meeting

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa.

The Lawrence County board of commissioners will have a public meeting at noon Tuesday at the Ellwood City Family Center, 311 College St.

‘Talk with a Trustee’

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield board of trustees will host a “Talk with a Trustee” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the corner of Stevenson and Bedford Roads.

Art show, new beer

WARREN

Modern Methods Brewing, 125 David Grohl Alley, will host an art show called “Toad’s Reality” and unveil a new beer on Saturdayfrom 4 to 8 p.m.

The show will feature the portraits of local artist Thaddaeus Allen and the unveiling of the brewery’s latest beer, the Headcase ESB. The beer will be available as a limited draft and in 17-ounce bottle four-packs and cases.

Ex-OSU diving coach pleads guilty in sexual battery case

COLUMBUS (AP)

A former Ohio State diving club coach has pleaded guilty to charges related to allegations he had sex with a diver when she was a teenager.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said defendant William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Bohonyi, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual battery.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel has said Bohonyi had a consensual relationship and the case wasn’t as bad as it’s been portrayed. A message seeking comment was left with Koffel on Thursday.

Pryor is among divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop Bohonyi.

USA Diving says it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.

Ohio State fired Bohonyi in August 2014.