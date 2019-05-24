YPD, agents find drugs, cash


May 24, 2019 at 2:22p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and parole agents doing a home visit about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4100 block of Euclid Avenue on the East Side found two scales, a large amount of cocaine and $10,504 cash.

Ike Lake, 33, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on a second degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drugs were found in the basement, reports said. Bond was set Friday at 10 percent of $10,000.

