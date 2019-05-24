Youngstown man faces abduction charges
YOUNGSTOWN
A mental health evaluation has been ordered for an Oregon Avenue man accused of pinning a woman against a vehicle for several minutes Thursday morning in the parking lot of Stambaugh School, 2420 Donald Ave.
James Leach, 58, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on a third degree felony charge of abduction. Magistrate Anthony Sertick also set bond at 10 percent of $5,000.
Reports said Leach pulled in behind a woman in the school parking lot and held her against her will until she was able to dial the last number on her phone. As he left, she took a picture of his van, reports said.
Police tracked the plate on the van to Leach’s home, where he was arrested.
Reports said a person at the home told police Leach has mental health problems.
