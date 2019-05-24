BREAKING: Dental records identify body found in river

Waterline break closes South Meridian Road


May 24, 2019 at 10:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Engineer is warning drivers about a major water line break on Meridian Road north of Cornersburg, according to the Vindicator's broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV

Crews from the Youngstown Water Department are working on the break, which is in the middle of the road near the Dunkin' Donuts and Dairy Queen.

South Meridian Road is closed at Wendover Circle. Traffic is being rerouted.

