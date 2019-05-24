Waterline break closes South Meridian Road

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Engineer is warning drivers about a major water line break on Meridian Road north of Cornersburg, according to the Vindicator's broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV

Crews from the Youngstown Water Department are working on the break, which is in the middle of the road near the Dunkin' Donuts and Dairy Queen.

South Meridian Road is closed at Wendover Circle. Traffic is being rerouted.