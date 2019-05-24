Wagon Wheel Motel owners have order to vacate


May 24, 2019 at 1:28p.m.

BOARDMAN

A temporary restraining order was issued against the Wagon Wheel Motel, giving the owners until noon Saturday to vacate the property.

Boardman fire department inspected the property this morning after Judge Durkin gave the owners of the Wagon Wheel 24 hours to make necessary repairs identified in a previous inspection.

“They had completed very little work on the temporary roof repairs,” said fire chief Mark Pitzer.

A hearing June 6 will determine whether to make the restraining order permanent.

