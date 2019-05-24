A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

May 18

Arrest: Brookfield authorities handed to Hubbard police Damon I. Rudolph, 21, of Malleable Street, Sharon, Pa. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court for a pretrial hearing.

Possible theft: Officers issued criminal-trespassing warnings to a Hubbard woman, 27, and a Warren woman, 39, after an employee suspected they had been stealing items from Dollar General, 886 W. Liberty St.

Arrest: While handling a car crash near West Liberty and Hager streets, authorities charged Stephanie C. Graham, 25, of West Liberty, Hubbard, with operating a vehicle impaired and drug possession. Graham had in her purse a pill bottle and a sandwich bag that contained a variety of prescription medication for which she had no prescription, a report stated.

May 19

Possible theft: An Orchard Avenue woman said she believed her Social Security card and birth certificate may have been stolen.

May 20

Citation: While responding to a vehicle crash with possible injuries in the 2600 block of Elmwood Drive, police cited Kim A. Blaine, 58, of Hillview Drive, Hubbard, on charges of operating a vehicle impaired and driving under an OVI suspension. Blaine was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for her injuries.

May 21

Attempted breaking and entering: Someone tried unsuccessfully to enter Al’s Pub & Grille, 517 N. Main St., before officers reportedly found a rear-door screen had been cut and that weather stripping was pulled from the door.

Pursuit: Officers apprehended Andrew J. Kuchmak of Mackey Street, Hubbard, who was charged with failing to comply with police after they alleged Kuchmak, 31, had led them on a high-speed vehicular chase on East Liberty Street after they had tried to pull him over on nearby North Main Street.

LIBERTY

May 17

Identity theft: Officers received a complaint that a man had come to Chase Bank, 3999 Belmont Ave., with a phony form of identification.

Theft: A man reported that while at a Goldie Road big-box store, someone stole his bicycle. Video-surveillance footage reportedly showed a man riding away on the bicycle, a report said.

May 18

Arrest: Police responded to the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue to pick up Brandon J. Rios, 21, of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant.

Harassment: A Northview Boulevard woman said her former boyfriend has continually made and sent her unwanted calls and text messages, and has driven past her residence multiple times.

Arrest: Officers answered a call pertaining to an erratic driver near Goldie Road before charging Cotey M. Golub of Lorain Street Southeast, Masury, with operating a vehicle impaired. Golub, 28, submitted to a urine test, though the report did not mention the results.

May 19

Burglary: To a residence in the 20 block of Scott Lane, though it was unknown if anything had been taken.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged a Liberty boy, no age given, with the crime after his father alleged that during an argument related to loud music, the teen grabbed a screwdriver and placed it next to the accuser’s neck, as if to stab him.

Theft: A Youngstown woman told police she had accidentally left her purse in a shopping cart at a Goldie Road big-box store before finding the purse, but with $1,113 missing from it.

May 20

Arrest: Authorities were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Shalia A. Goode, 29, of Oak Street Extension, Lowellville, and Crystal D. Hotlosz, 38, of St. Clairsville, Ohio. Both were wanted on Girard Municipal Court warrants.

May 21

Arrest: Girard police handed Jacarra Amy, 21, to Liberty police. Amy, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Arrest: Officers went to a Colonial Drive behavioral-health facility to take into custody Anthony J. Wypasek, 33, of Madison, Ohio, who was wanted on a felony warrant from North Royalton.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a touch-screen scanning device used to place orders, then fled from a Fast Trac gas station, 2703 Belmont Ave.

Criminal damaging: A construction worker with DelliQuadri Lawn Maintenance & Landscaping, 1270 Trumbull Ave., noticed that while at a job site on Laurel Avenue, a small engine-powered machine was making an unusual noise. A repair business determined someone had placed dirt in the motor and estimated the damage was $26,356.

Fraud: Officers got a report that CR Electric Inc., 1200 Trumbull Ave., had been the victim of theft and fraud.

Fraud: A Vienna woman told officers that after having bought a $179 service contract, a caller claiming to be a computer-service employee said the company had been dissolved and that she would be refunded, but first needed her to complete a bank-to-bank transfer. After filling out a form, a larger money figure appeared on her computer that she was instructed to transfer to another bank, supposedly to correct the mistake, before she learned it was a scam.

GIRARD

May 19

Assault: Authorities responded to the 300 block of South State Street, where a woman alleged a man pushed her from a moving vehicle while driving the accuser from Warren.

Harassment: A Morris Avenue couple alleged a man, 20, had sent their teenage daughter content via Snapchat that was inappropriate and sexual in nature.

Theft: A 15-year-old boy reported a cellphone charger, a hooded sweatshirt and $25 had been stolen from him while he was on East Prospect Street.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A North Highland Avenue woman said a neighbor borrowed but never returned her 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.

May 20

Arrest: Officers picked up Justin A. McIntosh, 31, at his North Davis Avenue residence. The Girard man was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: A South Lorain Avenue woman alleged her son stole her $200 laptop computer.

May 21

Arrest: After stopping his car on U.S. Route 422, police arrested Nicholas A. Glodziak, 21, of South Ward Avenue, Girard, who was wanted on a city probation-violation charge accusing him of failing to comply with a court order.

Arrest: Authorities were sent to the Portage County jail in Ravenna to take custody of Dominic M. Morgan of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, after ascertaining Morgan, 27, was wanted on a city warrant.

Menacing: A Lawrence Avenue man showed officers a silhouetted outline of a person that had multiple bullet holes in the torso and head areas, and had been found under his wife’s car.

Menacing: A woman told police a man came to her Trumbull Avenue mobile home and threatened to shoot it up.

Harassment: A Forsythe Avenue woman said her former husband, of Struthers, made and sent repeated, unwanted calls and text messages, including 28 such calls in a single night.

Theft: A man reported an $80 lawn mower missing from his Lawrence Avenue home.

Arrest: Police in the 700 block of North State Street arrested Jacarra Amy, 21, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, who was wanted on a Liberty Township probation-violation warrant.

Arrest: Nicholas Battaglia, 21, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after officers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle near Marie Drive. Battaglia, of East Liberty Street, Hubbard, registered a 0.189 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

May 22

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling over a vehicle near Mosier Road, officers reportedly found a bag with two devices commonly used to grind marijuana and a container with suspected marijuana residue, though no charges had been filed at the time of the report.