Backers of more info on Ohio State doctor abuse win a round

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University and the state board that regulates physicians are trying a new strategy in hopes of being able to make more information public from the board’s old investigation involving a team doctor who sexually abused students for two decades.

Details about the mid-1990s State Medical Board investigation involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss have remained confidential under state law, but that might change if the parties involved waive their confidentiality.

The board voted Thursday to do so. If the original party that made the complaint and patients and witnesses who were also involved do the same, the investigation details related to them could become public.

OSU’s suggestion to pursue confidentiality waivers is aimed at providing more transparency about the Strauss case.