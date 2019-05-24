Mario Batali to face assault charge on groping accusation
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali is set to appear in court on a criminal charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
Batali is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery.
The woman filed a civil lawsuit in August alleging that Batali offered to take a selfie with her and then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.
Batali's attorney says the chef denies the allegations.
The woman's lawyers said in an emailed statement on Thursday that Batali "must be held accountable" for his "despicable acts."
It's the first criminal charge against the celebrity chef resulting from several sexual harassment and assault allegations that crippled his career.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 11, 2017 12:23 p.m.
Mario Batali tripped up by sexual misconduct allegations
- March 6, 2019 7:05 p.m.
Mario Batali gives up financial stake in all his restaurants
- January 7, 2019 3:05 p.m.
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to groping young man at bar
- August 31, 2017 3:20 p.m.
Pa. cop accused of groping, forcibly kissing woman
- November 13, 2013 midnight
Trial starts for officer accused of groping
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.