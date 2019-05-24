Man indicted in bar shooting

Staff report

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a man on eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault after being accused of firing a gun at a city bar earlier this month.

The grand jury also indicted Ryan Rulong, 27, on a charge of aggravated robbery in the robbery of a Howland gas station on East Market Street.

Rulong is accused of firing several shots May 10 at the University at Larchmont tavern on Larchmont Avenue. A couple of days later, he is accused of robbing the gas station.

After the robbery, Rulong was caught by police and he admitted the shooting, reports said.

At the tavern, Rulong had words with someone after he fell down while trying to climb a fence. He drove back more than an hour later and fired several shots at the tavern. Three people were struck by bullets and one person was injured by glass. They were all treated and released.

The indictments for the shooting have two separate firearm specifications, one that a firearm was used in commission of the crime and a second that Rulong used a firearm while he was in a motor vehicle.

Rulong also faces a firearm specification in the gas station robbery.

He has been in the Trumbull County jail on $750,000 bond since his arrest.

Rulong has addresses in Girard and Howland.