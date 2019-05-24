mahoning county | Indictments

These people Thursday were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury:

Jonathan Trent Sr. 44, Maplecrest Drive, Austintown, misdemeanor endangering children.

Tommie Trent, 43, Maplecrest Drive, Austintown, misdemeanor endangering children.

Jawwaad Pusey, 33, Mahoning County Justice Center, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery, disorderly conduct and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Lough, 40, Mahoning County, Newton Falls, identity fraud.

Kristi McGarry, 25, Marshalville, possession of heroin.

Kevin A. Silver 21, Mahoning County Justice Center, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and vandalism.

Steven L. Monday, 46, Mahoning County Justice Center, aggravated trespass and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Damon Jefferson, 25, Lansdowne Boulevard, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

James H. Edmonds, 34, West LaClede Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roger Anderson, 28, Evergreen Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Shawn R. Unger, 35, Lorain Correctional Institution, and Alexandria B. Overholser, 28, South 12th Street, Beloit, two counts of rape (Unger only), three counts of gross sexual imposition with sexually violent predator specifications and endangering children (Overholser only).

TaariqSmith, 19, Hubbard Road, and Marqueesha L. Irby, 24, Cincinnati, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Michael Faiola Jr., 34, Lynn Avenue, theft.

David K. Yukon, 55, Cranberry Drive, Mineral Ridge, two counts of promoting prostitution.

Markiese Smith, 29, áoitsville-Hubbard Road, harassment with bodily substance.

Charles Fair, 20, Palmer Avenue, failure to verify address.

Jerry Lamar London, 32, Willmette Lane, failure to provide a change of address.

Joshua Moxley, 19, Darbyshire Drive, Austintown, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual imposition.