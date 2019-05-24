MAHONING COUNTY DD board receives highest accreditation
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Ohio has awarded the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities a three-year accreditation, the highest level possible, administrators said.
The monthslong accreditation process reviewed DD agencies’ personnel, Medicaid waiver administration and “general efficiency and effectiveness,” according to a Thursday release from the board.
Board employees also prepared their own documentation, conducted self-reviews and presented before state officials. Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities visited the agency in March.
“Our goal is to always be better than meeting minimum standards,” said board Superintendent Bill Whitacre. “By achieving the maximum award, this shows that not only are our staff doing their job, it means they are doing it well.”
The accreditation takes effect June 1.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 29, 2011 12:03 a.m.
MCBDD seeks 2-mill levy renewal
- March 18, 2016 midnight
DD board cuts busing
- September 1, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Lease terms set for Marwood DD building
- December 15, 2005 midnight
MRDD| BOARD MEETING
- November 21, 2011 12:05 a.m.
MCBDD approves $25.8M budget
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.