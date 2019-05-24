MAHONING COUNTY DD board receives highest accreditation

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Ohio has awarded the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities a three-year accreditation, the highest level possible, administrators said.

The monthslong accreditation process reviewed DD agencies’ personnel, Medicaid waiver administration and “general efficiency and effectiveness,” according to a Thursday release from the board.

Board employees also prepared their own documentation, conducted self-reviews and presented before state officials. Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities visited the agency in March.

“Our goal is to always be better than meeting minimum standards,” said board Superintendent Bill Whitacre. “By achieving the maximum award, this shows that not only are our staff doing their job, it means they are doing it well.”

The accreditation takes effect June 1.