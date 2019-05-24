Guns found on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a .380-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber rifle in a Jeep on Hartzell Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Thursday after hearing gunfire while at a nearby home.

Brandon Larew, 25, of Imperial Street, was arrested on a first degree misdemeanor charge of discharging firearms within city limits.

When police responded, reports said Larew told them he had fired a gun earlier in the day but he was reminded that firing a gun in the city is prohibited, reports said.

Police spotted ammunition in the Jeep, and after Larew admitted he had a rifle in the Jeep, police searched it and found the guns.