Girard school board hires three administrators

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

GIRARD

The Girard Board of Education approved hiring three Girard High School alumni as principal, assistant principal and special education director.

At a meeting Thursday, the board also accepted the resignations of William Ryser, high school principal and William Christofil, high school assistant principal.

“I’m very thankful for the team we have had the past eight years,” Girard schools Superintendent David Cappuzzello said. “At first we were worried about replacing such talented, dedicated educators who served our kids, but we were blessed to find this new team.”

Replacing Ryser as Girard High School principal is Bryan O’Hara. He previously served as the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s director of curriculum and instruction and has worked in the education field for 35 years.

Replacing Christofil as the principal’s assistant is John Cardiero. He previously served as an assistant principal at Liberty High School.

Salaries for these positions are under negotiation.

O’Hara is contracted from Aug. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2024, and Cardiero is contracted from Aug. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2021.

Sam Caputo will be stepping in as the special education director. He is contracted from Aug. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2021, at a rate of $80,000 annually. He previously served the Mahoning County Educational Service Center as part of the teaching and learning department.

Interviews for the positions have been conducted the past couple weeks. Cappuzello said there were 17 applicants for the principal position and 12 for the assistant principal position

“We got some great applicants, and we were able to capture these three,” he said.