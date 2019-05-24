Feds seek to seize $48K in drug case

WARREN

Federal prosecutors are looking to seize more than $48,000 and two handguns from a Warren man indicted this week on drug charges.

An indictment in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio was unsealed Friday against Devontae Wesson, 25, of Ferndale Avenue SW, on charges of distribution of cocaine, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court records show Wesson has been arrested, and he is scheduled for an arraignment June 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert.

An indictment says that Wesson had the drugs in his home Nov. 29 when a search warrant was served.

The indictment also says that Wesson had a .22-caliber pistol and a 9 mm pistol and 27 rounds of ammunition. He was previously convicted of a drug trafficking crime in 2016 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, which bars him from having a firearm.