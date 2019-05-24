BREAKING: Dental records identify body found in river

Fallen Officers Memorial underway


May 24, 2019 at 10:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Annual Fallen Officers Memorial is underway at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

The memorial is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police lodges for the Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office to remember local law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duTy.

There have been 27 officers since 1891 who have died in the line of duty, 14 of them from Youngstown police, the most of any department.

The last to die in the line of duty was Justin Leo of the Girard Police Department, who was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2017.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$609000