Fallen Officers Memorial underway
YOUNGSTOWN
The Annual Fallen Officers Memorial is underway at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
The memorial is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police lodges for the Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office to remember local law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duTy.
There have been 27 officers since 1891 who have died in the line of duty, 14 of them from Youngstown police, the most of any department.
The last to die in the line of duty was Justin Leo of the Girard Police Department, who was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2017.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 26, 2017 10:14 a.m.
Mahoning County police departments' memorial service underway
- May 27, 2016 9:55 p.m.
26 fallen Mahoning County officers honored today at annual ceremony
- May 28, 2016 12:06 a.m.
Youngstown ceremony honors 26 officers who died in line of duty
- May 11, 2006 midnight
Officers gather to remember the ones who have fallen
- May 25, 2018 9:56 a.m.
Police Memorial Week activities underway in Youngstown
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.