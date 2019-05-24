Fallen Officers Memorial underway

YOUNGSTOWN

The Annual Fallen Officers Memorial is underway at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

The memorial is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police lodges for the Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office to remember local law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duTy.

There have been 27 officers since 1891 who have died in the line of duty, 14 of them from Youngstown police, the most of any department.

The last to die in the line of duty was Justin Leo of the Girard Police Department, who was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2017.