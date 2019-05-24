EAST HIGH
EAST HIGH
Class of 2019
Number of graduates: 125
Class colors: Burgundy and gold
Class flower: White rose
Class motto: “Today is the tomorrow we dreamed about yesterday.”
Class song: “Congratulations” by Post Malone
Valedictorian: Montazia Tolbert
Salutatorian: Ke’Shyra Saunders
