EAST HIGH


May 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

EAST HIGH

Class of 2019

Number of graduates: 125

Class colors: Burgundy and gold

Class flower: White rose

Class motto: “Today is the tomorrow we dreamed about yesterday.”

Class song: “Congratulations” by Post Malone

Valedictorian: Montazia Tolbert

Salutatorian: Ke’Shyra Saunders

