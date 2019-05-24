Dental records identify body found in river

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found floating in the Mahoning River on Wednesday as Bryan Ayala, 17, of Robert Lane NE.

Ayala was found about 7 p.m. Wednesday by a man attending a softball game at Perkins Park, reports said.

Ayala was identified through dental records.

Results of an autopsy are still pending, a news release from the coroner’s office said.