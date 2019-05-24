BREAKING: Dental records identify body found in river

Dental records identify body found in river


May 24, 2019 at 12:19p.m.

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found floating in the Mahoning River on Wednesday as Bryan Ayala, 17, of Robert Lane NE.

Ayala was found about 7 p.m. Wednesday by a man attending a softball game at Perkins Park, reports said.

Ayala was identified through dental records.

Results of an autopsy are still pending, a news release from the coroner’s office said.

