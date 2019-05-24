BREAKING: Dental records identify body found in river

Coroners issue warnings after spikes in drug overdose deaths


May 24, 2019 at 9:30a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio coroners have issued new warnings after recent spikes in drug overdose deaths around the state.

Some urge people with family or friends who might be at risk to have the overdose-reversal drug naloxone (nuh-LAHKS'-ohn) available.

Cuyahoga County's medical examiner in Cleveland said Thursday the northeast Ohio county had seven overdose deaths in just over a 48-hour span. Officials hadn't determined the specific drugs, but suspected fentanyl was involved.

In southwestern Ohio, Hamilton County's coroner said seven people died from suspected overdoses last weekend while Butler County's coroner reported four dead last weekend from suspected overdoses.

Franklin County's coroner in Columbus reported nine apparent overdose deaths in roughly 36 hours from May 14 to May 16.

Ohio has been one of the hardest-hit states for overdose deaths in recent years.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$609000