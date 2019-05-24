Coroners issue warnings after spikes in drug overdose deaths
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio coroners have issued new warnings after recent spikes in drug overdose deaths around the state.
Some urge people with family or friends who might be at risk to have the overdose-reversal drug naloxone (nuh-LAHKS'-ohn) available.
Cuyahoga County's medical examiner in Cleveland said Thursday the northeast Ohio county had seven overdose deaths in just over a 48-hour span. Officials hadn't determined the specific drugs, but suspected fentanyl was involved.
In southwestern Ohio, Hamilton County's coroner said seven people died from suspected overdoses last weekend while Butler County's coroner reported four dead last weekend from suspected overdoses.
Franklin County's coroner in Columbus reported nine apparent overdose deaths in roughly 36 hours from May 14 to May 16.
Ohio has been one of the hardest-hit states for overdose deaths in recent years.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2018 12:15 p.m.
Franklin County reports new spike of fatal drug overdoses
- October 4, 2018 midnight
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer
- June 24, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull coroner’s statistics back up theory about fentanyl arrival in Trumbull County
- July 31, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Coroner’s office says Trumbull overdose deaths spiked this month
- December 9, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Congressman Ryan introduces bill to toughen fentanyl laws as Trumbull fentanyl deaths rise
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.