CAMPBELL Man jailed, accused of shooting-death threats

Staff report

CAMPBELL

A city man was jailed Wednesday after reportedly threatening to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend and her relatives.

Daniel J. Graban, 31, of Karolina Drive, faces a felony count of making terroristic threats and five misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing in Campbell Municipal Court.

Campbell Detective Ryan Bloomer said Graban has been separated from the woman and sent a “detailed plan” to kill the woman’s parents and grandparents, then himself, via text to another person.

According to the department’s initial report, the two were disputing custody of their children.

The text stated Graban planned to shoot the woman’s grandmother, restrain her grandfather, “lock the kids in the closet” then shoot two other relatives through windows, then kill himself “before the police show up.”

“That’s my plan, end them all,” the text states.

A tipster notified the FBI National Threat Operations Center, which was also involved in Graban’s capture, along with city police and the Mahoning County Violent Crimes Task Force.

Officers found him at a relative’s home in Boardman and arrested him without incident, Bloomer said.