Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Patrick and Nicole Connolly, Canfield, girl, May 22.
Jamira Crum, Youngstown, girl, May 22.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Scott and Alexis Manusakis Warren, girl, May 21.
Noah and Mary Miller, Middlefield, boy, May 21.
Michael and Mellisa Moore, Southington, boy, May 21.
Alexis Shook and Michael Maggie, Warren, boy, May 22.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.