May 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Patrick and Nicole Connolly, Canfield, girl, May 22.

Jamira Crum, Youngstown, girl, May 22.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Scott and Alexis Manusakis Warren, girl, May 21.

Noah and Mary Miller, Middlefield, boy, May 21.

Michael and Mellisa Moore, Southington, boy, May 21.

Alexis Shook and Michael Maggie, Warren, boy, May 22.

